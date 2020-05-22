Covid-19: N’golo Kante refuses to train with Chelsea

Chelsea is prepared to allow N’Golo Kante to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season if his fears over coronavirus persist, according to reports.

The midfielder was present at the club’s training ground on Thursday to undergo testing but is now remaining at home over concerns for his health in the current pandemic.

The Frenchman has previous health issues and also lost his brother to a heart attack and The Sun report that Chelsea will let him stay away from the team until he wants to return.

Kante made a u-turn after showing up to training on Tuesday and but did not attend the Wednesday session.

Frank Lampard is fully supportive of the World Cup winner, who is thought to be particularly nervous about resuming football.

Office for National Statistics data states that black men and women are nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19 as white people.

Source: Mynewsgh.com

