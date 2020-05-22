How the Children of NDC’s Asiedu Nketia lost their private sector jobs under NPP influence

General Secretary of the opposition NDC has given chilling details of how his children were laid off from their jobs because of their political exposure, i.e, being his children.

According to him, both his son and daughter have been victimized under the NPP administration.

“My son is out of work. He happened to be working with a private company at the harbor. Now that private company operates with a government licence, then the management of the GPHA squeezed that private company and insisted that until my son is sacked, the licence will be withdrawn so my son had to be sacked,” he told Mamavi Owusu Aboagye on the AM show.

He revealed that his daughter suffered an almost similar fate with an Audit firm that wanted to use her for political witch-hunting.

“My daughter was also working with another government institution involved in auditing. Because of my children’s moral upbringing, they are very strict when it comes to speaking the truth and remaining with the facts… So she happened to be working with the Internal Audit Department of a government institution. She was sent on an assignment and given instructions to find something to implicate an innocent person for political reasons and she said she cannot do it.”

“So she refused to do it and when she came back from the assignment, they had to taken her from one head office to some district branch in Greater Accra and when she went there the manager [at the district branch] said ‘there is no desk for you’,” Mr Asiedu explained on Joy News.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

