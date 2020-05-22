I’m not on a mission to destroy churches-Kennedy Agyapong clarifies

Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong says he is not on a mission to destroy the church but rather he is on a mission to expose fake pastors who have scammed their innocent congregants over time.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has lately descended heavily on pastors such as Bishop Daniel Obinim, Badu Kobi, among others, describing them as fake pastors who have creepy motives of taking advantage of the vulnerable Ghanaian and also destroying God’s word.

Speaking in an interview with a radio station monitored by MyNewsGhcom, Mr. Agyapong said “Why will I target churches, why will I target pastors, you didn’t use the right word for pastors, you should have used the word fake, fake pastors.

“Not all pastors are fake, no I wouldn’t stand here and say that, there are genuine ones, but there are fake ones. Like Obinim, like Badu Kobi.”

He further said that “I can talk about these two people because I have done investigations and have lots of evidence against them.”

Bishop Obinim who is the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church was on Tuesday 19th May arrested, charged in court and granted GHS100, 000 bail for forgery and publication of fake news

He was charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of document, contrary to section 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

As at the evening of May 21, 2020, he was yet to meet the bail conditions and is expected to be back on court on June 1, 2020.

