“We’re also gathering evidence to remove Jean Mensa in 2021”- Abraham Amaliba

It has emerged that some elements in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have hatched a heinous plan to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa from office with the slightest evidence available in 2021 should the party win power, MyNewsGh.com reports.

NDC legal team member, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba revealed on Kumasi-based Opemsuo FM morning show hosted by George Opoku Mensah.

According to the private legal practitioner, the Electoral Commission led by it current chairperson, Jean Mensa and her Deputies have ill-motives to compile a new voters’ register few months to the 2020 Abraham Amalibageneral election scheduled December 7 warning that the party will do everything possible to oust her from office at the least opportunity.

“If we come to power and we also see that there is a need for a new register, we will also not hesitate to a point new EC to compile a new register”, the outspoken lawyer revealed

The immediate past EC Chairperson, Mrs. Charllote Osei and two of her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa, were on Thursday, June 28 removed from office as Commissioners of the Electoral Commission (EC) by Nana Akufo-Addo on grounds of “stated misbehavior and incompetence”.

Their removal was on the back of recommendations from a committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate the three on allegations brought against them by some staff of the Commission in July 2017.

Some Ghanaians and some members of the National Democratic Congress have accused the Akufo-Addo-led government hiding behind a petition to remove especially Mrs Osei who was appointed by John Mahama three years ago.

They grounded their claim on some utterances by key members of the New Patriotic government prior to their coming into office to the effect that they were going to ensure the removal of Mrs. Osei.

But President Akufo-Addo speaking to the Ghanaian community in Nouakchott, Mauritania justified his decision, indicating that he had no option but to act in accordance with the law.

“I don’t have the power to say I disagree with the Committee; the law does not give me the power to investigate on my own to say I disagree with the committee,” he told the gathering in Twi.

