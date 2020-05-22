NaCCA approves second batch of textbooks from kindergarten to basic schools

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has published the second batch of the official list of textbooks recommended for kindergarten to basic Schools.

A total of 96 publications covering a number of subject areas were approved in the second batch by the Council, acting on behalf of the Education Ministry.

This brings to 283, the total number of books approved by the Council, giving publishers the green light to publish in large quantities for the market.

NaCCa boss Dr. Prince Armah checking some of the displayed textbooks

These textbooks have gone through series of reviews between NaCCA and the Publishers to ensure they conform to the expectations of the new KG-Basic 6 curriculum introduced in September, 2019,” a statement from NaCCA said.

The Executive Director of NaCCA, Dr Prince Armah, said the approval of the 283 books is a testimony of a great and thorough work done by NaCCA as well as the publishers.

He said there are a couple of subject areas NaCCA is still awaiting drafts from the publishers and assured teachers, students and parents, that his outfit will do all it takes to improve teaching and learning.

He added that more books are being considered for recommendations in the coming weeks.

“NaCCA welcomes comments and feedback from school managers, teachers, parents and the general public on the Recommended Textbooks. This will help textbook writers and publishers improve on the quality of their textbooks,” the statement said.

The full statement is attached as follows:

Source: Daily Mail GH

