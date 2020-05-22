You’ll lose 2020 polls if you pay fmr MPs GHC29m ex-gratia – Akufo-Addo warned

Founding President of policy think tank Imani Africa Franklin Cudjoe has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to pay Members of Parliament(MPs) of Ghana’s Fourth Parliament who are demanding unpaid arrears to the tune of over GHC29m, warning that paying the money could lead to his defeat in the upcoming elections.

Even though the Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has stated that the MPs do not deserve the money and has therefore refused to verify their demand in order for them to be paid, the former MPs have been defending their demand, insisting that they rightfully earned the monies which remain outstanding.

But for Mr Cudjoe, the former MPs may be ‘conspiring’ with “jobless folks” to ensure that the Akufo-Addo administration becomes unpopular and gets voted out of power, enjoining the President not to authorize the payment of the money.

“Looks to me the former officials demanding the GHS 29m in this dire covid-deflated economy is a grand conspiracy with millions of jobless folks to say bye-bye to Nana Addo. Mr. President, you pay this money, you may be on your way out oo….don’t pay ooo…ayooo,” he wrote on social media sighted by MyNewsGh.com

Ghanaians have been generally shocked and enraged by the demand of the former MPs for such a payment and their insistence that they be paid especially at this time of COVID-19 where the country is in dire straits.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

