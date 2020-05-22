We Are Delivering On Our Mandate—CODA Regional Boss

The Central Regional Director of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Mr. Obed Acquah Quansah has maintained that the Authority has not relented on its mandate of spearheading development in the region. He explained that his office through the direction of the Chief Executive Officer of CODA, Mr. Jerry Ahmed is working hard to ensure development in the Central Region through infrastructural provision.

Mr. Quansah made this known on the Eagle FM flagship Morning Show programme, Kokrokoo hosted by Barbara Obeng -Dwamena Mensah. He was speaking on the topic, Delivering One Million, One Constituency; Assessing the Work so far.

Mr. Quansah, touting some of the achievement of the Authority indicated that they are constructing

five (5) mechanized boreholes in each of the 23 constituencies in the Central Region, ten (10) seater institutional toilet in all the 23 constituencies, construction of bridges, renovation of the Cape Coast Town Hall and Jubilee Park, the Anafo Market redevelopment project, the distribution of 5,000 Outboard Motors to fishermen, distribution of 40,000 PPE’s to help combat COVID-19 in the region, among others.

The Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) was established in 2017 by ACT 963 of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. CoDA exercises its mandate in the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Western Region, Western North, Oti Region, and the Volta Region. The development authority is charged with ensuring the success of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Mr. Obed Acquah Quansah admonished all and sundry to support the Government in its developmental drive especially in the region.