 NPP Parliamentary Candidate hijacks Water Challenges in Domeabrah-Obom Constituency

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Philip Edem Doe is set to address the water crisis that the residents of Domeabra-Obom and its environs are faced with over the years.

As part of his good policies for the area, the good people of Domeabra-Obom Constituency under the Ga-South Municipal Assembly have started experiencing massive support from the aforementioned NPP Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Philip Edem Doe, who early this year promised his constituents boreholes project for each Electoral Area.

In view of this, 13 mechanized boreholes are currently under construction.

He, however, made it clear that, the people of Domeabra-Obom Constituency deserve more social interventions and that the current under-construction projects from his outfit as a Parliamentary Candidate is a tip of an iceberg

In furtherance he assures the residents that if given the mandate to serve as a Member of Parliament for the people of Domeabra-Obom Constituency he will do more in addressing the issue of water in the constituency and other sanitation challenges faced by the people.