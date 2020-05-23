NPP gurus spoke to Mahama not to contest because he is a threat- Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has disclosed that leading Members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) prevailed upon former President John Dramani Mahama to abandon his return to contest the 2020 elections.

According to Mr Afriyie Ankrah, the move by the NPP to stop the former President from contesting the presidential primaries was born out of a threat his return poses to the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Thursday, the former Sports Minister said “They (NPP) went on an attack on the former President John who they know is a threat to them. You recall before the NDC held its primaries, NPP gurus were advising him not to contest. They spent all their time insulting and attacking him but that would not amount to anything”.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a press conference addressed by it’s campaign manager Peter Mac Manu denied accusations of working in concert with the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to rig the 2020 elections. The governing party stated among other reasons that it had delivered significantly on its promises and therefore does not need the Electoral Commission to rig the upcoming elections.

This claim was however dismissed by the National Democratic Congress Director of Elections.

He added that “When in a common by-election like Ayawaso by-election, you attempted to commit murder. When somebody points a gun and shoots, the luck is that the gun didn’t enter the head or any of the organs..they were going to kill or attempt to kill for a by-election. The record of their party and their government does not resonate with that claim they are making that they don’t need the EC to win the election”

