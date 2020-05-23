NCA Trial: Ask Akufo-Addo why he has jailed our Chief- Yagbonwura petitioned

Aggrieved members of opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Savannah Region have petitioned the King of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa Jakpa I, to ask the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reasons for which a Gonja chief, the Dinpo-wura Osman Minima Salifu has been imprisoned.

“First, is the political persecution by President Akufo-Addo and the New patriotic Party and the disrespectful sentence of a Gonja chief, Dinpo-wura Alhaji Osman Mimina Salifu without respect to our traditions and customs. A noble man, enskinned by the Gonja kingdom as a chief due to his highly respected profile, a man who brought development, supported generations and contributed immensely to the progress of the Savannah region because he was recognized and rewarded from the Gonja kingdom as deputy national security coordinator by H.E John Dramani Mahama.

Your Majesty, We pray to your high office to demand answers from president Akufo-Addo on why he disregarded the dignity of our tradition but instead focused on the cheap political perspective of this matter,” a petition signed by the NDC’s Savannah Regional Secretary requested of the King.

Chief Alhaji Minima Osman, who served as a former Deputy National Security Coordinator in the government of former President John Dramani Mahama, was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for willfully causing financial loss to the state in contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Before this petition to the Yagbonwura, many residents of the region had expressed shock at the sentencing of the sub-chief of the Kpembe traditional area.

The petition also requested of the King to demand answers as to why the region has been neglected in terms of developmental projects, especially the recent plans to build district hospitals.

