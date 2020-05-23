Licking a woman but wearing a condom against diseases – A Plus ‘exposes’ EC

Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely by his sobriquet, A Plus, has pointed out a supposed illogicality in the decision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to accept only passports and Ghana Cards.

For him, the decision to reject birth certificates as proof, but accept the Ghana card or passport is akin to performing cunnilingus on a woman and afterward wear a condom as a measure against sexually transmitted diseases and infections given that the passports and Ghana Cards are obtained through the use of birth certificates as proof of one’s Ghanaian citizenship.

“The electoral commission has said that it will not accept birth certificates and old voters ID as primary documents for the new voter’s registration. This according to them is because many people acquired these documents illegally. The only documents which will be accepted are a passport or a Ghana card.

However, the primary document to get a passport or a Ghana card is the same birth certificate people acquired fraudulently.

You see, what the electoral commission is doing is like licking a woman but wearing a condom to prevent diseases…” he expounded.

The EC has laid before Parliament a constitutional instrument that will allow it to use only Ghana Cards or the Ghanaian passports as proof of one’s Ghanaian citizenship to enable Ghanaians register as the EC embarks on compiling a new voter register.

Meanwhile, a great number of Ghanaians have kicked against the decision of the EC to discard the current voter register and compile an entirely new one, pointing out the waste of resources and time (and lately the risk of contracting COVID-19) in undertaking such a venture.

But the EC and the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) have stressed that a new voter register will give the country a much more credible voter register devoid of names of foreigners and other unqualified persons

Source:MyNewsGh.com

