Coronavirus: 20 out of 26 patients recover in Upper East Region

Twenty(20) COVID-19 patients of the Upper East Region out of a total of 26 patients have recovered fully from the virus, according to the Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.

According to her, authorities have certified the patients fully recovered bring the total active cases in the region to 6.

“I have great news in the Upper East Region! 20 out of the 26 cases of Covid19 in the Region have recovered. (GHS)We thank God and all who have helped to make this possible. They’re part of us and need love; not stigma!” She posted on social media.

The region’s cases have stayed at 26 for many days now and the announcement has been met with joy by residents of the region.

Meanwhile the total case count in Ghana has moved to 6,617 from 6486.

27 patients have also recovered, increasing the total patient recoveries to 1,978.

The case count in the Ashanti Region has also passed over 1000 positive cases.

See Regional Distribution of case count below;

Greater Accra Region – 4,780

Ashanti Region – 1,010

Central Region – 297

Western Region – 208

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 45

Northern Region – 34

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Source: MyNewsGh.com

