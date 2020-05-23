Asamoah Gyan to contest Weija-Gbawe Parliamentary seat?

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan may contest as a Member of Parliament (MP)in the future barring any last-minute changes in his decision to join full-time politics.

Sources close told MyNwsGh.com that Gyan who is presently plying his trade in the India Super Liga has never hidden his intentions of becoming a fully-fledged politician when he officially hangs his boots taking after President George Weah of Liberia

It is likely he will contest for the Weija-Gbawe seat where he currently lives in 2024 on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the sources mentioned.

A close friend to President Akufo-Addo, the Wenchi native in the Bono East region, political analysts believe will get massive support from both the bigwigs and grassroots of the party.

Gyan is a known financier of the party by many bigwigs as he has supported the party in many ways.

Prior to the 2016 elections, President Akufo-Addo visited his plush gigantic Weija house of Gyan which is located on a mountainous hill.

He spent most of his early childhood in Mataheko and Gbawe where her late mum was a Headmistress in one of the public schools.

His two big brothers including Baffour Gyan live in Gbawe.

Gyan has been spotted at various strategic places, akin to politicians and was also spotted in Parliament in February this year when President Akufo-Addo presented the State of the Nation’s Address.

The all-time leading scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals is believed to be a die-hard member of the ruling NPP.

Born in Accra, Gyan started his career at Ghanaian club, Liberty Professionals located in Accra.

He played for Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai and Kayserispor.

He has played 109 times for the Black Stars, scoring 51 goals.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

