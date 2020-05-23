BREAKING: Ghana’s Covid-19 cases now 6,617 with 1,978 recoveries

Ghana has reported 131 new Covid-19 cases bringing the caseload now to 6,617.

The Ghana Health Service said on its Covid-19 webpage that 27 more persons have recovered, bringing the recovery tally to 1978.

Death toll however remains 31.

Out of the 131 new cases, 81 infections were from the Greater Accra region while 22 were from the Ashanti Region. The Central region has 13 new cases; Central has 10 new cases. 4 new infections have been recorded in Western North while the Volta region has one more infection.

Regional breakdown of the 6,617 cases:

Greater Accra Region – 4,780

Ashanti Region – 1,010

Central Region – 297

Western Region – 208

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 45

Northern Region – 34

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING FUNNY IN VIDEO/PHOTO/TEXT TO SHARE WITH THE WORLD? THEN PUT IT ON FUNBOOO

-Daily Mail GH

SHARE THIS STORY