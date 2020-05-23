Pastor Love’s son accuses him of using juju – [WATCH VIDEO]

A video is circulating on social media and it sees the son of Pastor Love (Obaapa Christy’s ex-husband) exposing him of using juju.

The video which was aired on Net2 Tv saw the young guy been interrogated by a lady at a place which looked like a Police CID office.

According to the boy’s narration, he has lived with his father all this while but has now decided to go to his mum’s place after discovering that his father indulges in juju.

He continued that he found the juju items in a wardrobe in his father’s room and after the realized he has seen those items, he asked him whether he will stay or go to live with his mother which he agreed to go and live with his mother, Obaapa Christy.

