Lady fights boyfriend in public for spending loan money on area girls

A video has been sighted of a Nigerian getting into a fight with her boyfriend for cheating on her.

According to the lady in the video, her boyfriend took her N300,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 4,000 in a bid to establish a business only for her to realize he’s been spending it on other girls.

The angry lady who couldn’t stand been played a fool hijacked the guy on the road over the money leading to an exchanging of words and blows.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the lady told her boyfriend to either give her back her money or kill her.

“Either you give me my money or you kill me today”, the lady said.

See the video below:

