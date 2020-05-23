Pretty Lady Flaunts Fallen B00bs As She Contest In Stonebwoy’s #NominateChallenge | VIDEO

A young lady with a pretty face has flaunted her fallen Olympus in the latest video sighted by OccupyGh, a bid for her to participate in a #NominateChallenge.

The Nominate Challenge was initiated by Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy. It presents a whooping sum of $100 to the winner.

After the announcement was made, many have joined the challenge with their various videos hoping to be the winner of the $1000 he’s going to give out next week.

The video of a lady shows the moment she displayed her fallen b00bs on social media as she contests the #NominateChallenge.

In the video, the young lady who wanted to win the challenge is seen showing his b00b to the whole world as she jams to Stonebwoy’s ‘Nominate‘ song.

-OCCUPYGH

