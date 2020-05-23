The president of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghabreyesus has finally agreed to support Madagascar’s clinical observation process. This was done following a teleconference with Andry Rajoelina, president of Madagascar on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Moreover, Rajoelina disclosed on his twitter handle that Madagascar will sign a confidentiality clause with the World Health Organization on the manufacture of Covid-Organics, the potential cure for the pandemic.

Subsequently to confirming this, Tedros tweeted: “Good call with HE Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, about the #COVID19 situation in his country. We discussed how to work together on therapeutics research and development. And we agreed that solidarity is key to fighting the pandemic and keeping the world safe.”

Metrics on a potential coronavirus ‘cure’

Meanwhile, there has been a recent tipsy-turvy with accepting Covid-Organics on the part of WHO. This consequently made the organization issue a warning against using untested vaccines for Covid-19. However, in a report covered here on Eth Studios, we disclose how President Trump of the United States of America protests against WHO. Hence, which is why we think that WHO in responding to reactions from people around the world, has now agreed to sign a confidentiality clause on Covid-Organics. In hope for a cure, for a dying world.

