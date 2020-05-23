4 times ‘angel’ Obinim has been arrested and Why

Founder and leader of God’s Way International Church, Daniel Obinim has in recent times been in the news after an arrest by the police, allegedly for violation of some laws. This follows some allegations by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

Interestingly, this has not been the only time the renowned man of God has been in the news for similar reasons.

GhanaWeb takes a look at the number of times Bishop Obinim has been in police grips for allegedly defaulting laws.

Obinim arrested over Hot FM assault case:

On August 9, 2011, the Greater Accra Police Command arrested and processed Obinim for court, following allegations that he had damaged Hot FM’s studio devices after he stormed the premises with his men.

On the said day, host of Nya Asem Hwe’ programme on Hot FM, Paul Kwame Nti was reported to have been subjected to severe beatings for airing Obinim’s supposed sex scandal.

The presiding judge on the case, Ms Audrey Korcuvie-Tay charged the accused persons with unlawful entry, conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage, conspiracy to commit assault and assault.

Obinim who faced an additional charge of causing harm together with his allies pleaded not guilty and was surcharged GH¢200,000 for their actions.

The studio damages were pegged at GH¢130,850.

Police rearrests Obinnim over ‘studio brutalisation’

Obinim’s second arrest was in October 2013 after he was discharged by the Accra Circuit Court.

His re-arrest case was presided over by a state attorney at the time, Rita Doku who later said they had filed a nolle-prosequi to discontinue the case.

Daily Guide reported that ‘without giving any reason for ending the over two-year trial at the circuit court, Ms Doku hinted that the three would be sent to the High Court to face trial there’.

The case has over the years vanished into the thin air.

Obinim arrested over GHc11.5m ritual fraud:

The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim was in police grips again in August 2016 over fraud.

Public Relations Officer of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwa explained to the media that a businessman filed a complaint against Obinim that an amount of GHC11.5 million was given to him to perform a ritual but his request came to no avail, neither did he get a refund from the man of God.

Obinim’s arrest followed his refusal to show up at the police station when he was invited over.

Read the story orginally published in 2016 by Starrfmonline.com below

Obinim arrested over false publication and forgery:

Just May 19th, Obinim was in police grips following allegations levelled against him by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

After his court trial, he was granted GH¢100,000 bail for forgery of false documents and publication of false news contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29) which he used against one of his former junior pastors.

The trial judge, Rosemond Agyire granted the bail when his Lawyer, Raphael Opoku Adusei told the court his client is innocent, as well as unfit after being hospitalized for a week at the Yeboah hospital in East Legon.

Obinim was released from police grips after meeting his bail requirements Friday, May 22, 2020.

However, Obinim will reappear before court of June 1, 2020.

