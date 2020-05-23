‘My Girlfriend Threatened To Lock Me In A Bottle If I Breakup With Her’- Man Recounts

A young man has recounted how his ex-girlfriend from Benin once threatened to lock him up in a bottle if he tried to break up with him.

The man took to his social media page, @manlike_sammy to recount how he confronted his ex-girlfriend from Benin for flirting with other guys but she told him she loved him regardless and he dared not break up with her or she will lock him in a bottle.

He tweeted:

“I remembered when I was dating this Benin girl back then in the university. I told her I’m not comfortable with the relationship becos of the way she was firting with other guys, before I finished talking she gave me what i called a shout hard slap on my left cheek and went on to say despite her flirting she still loves me and if i dare end the relationship she will lock me inside bottle….”

