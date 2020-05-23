“I Will Not Vote For Nana Addo In 2020”-A Plus

Once-Ghanaian Highlife artiste and Political activist and also the Founder of ‘The People’s Project(TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has disclosed that he will not be voting for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the NPP government in this year’s General Election because of the people around the President.

Speaking on the “Epa Hoa Daben” show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah, A-Plus said that the people working with the President are undermining his effort in developing the country.

A-Plus also made some allegations against the people who were assigned to feed the less privileged during the country’s lockdown and also those charged to assist the police financially during the discharge of their duties during the lockdown.

“I won’t vote for Nana Addo in 2020. This is because of the people around him”, he said.

“I love Nana Addo very much because I know what he can do. But he is unaware of certain things his people are doing. So I will continue announcing it to him through the media”, he added.