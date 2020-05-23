UCC, UEW lead in fake certificates by public sector employees – Audit Service

The University of Cape Coast(UCC) and the University of Education Winneba (UEW) confirmed the highest number of fake and unverified certificates by public sector employees, MyNewsGh.com reports

According to the Ghana Audit Service Payroll Report, the University of Cape Coast confirmed 45 certificates as fake submitted by public sector workers for employment, and 2,986 as unverified certificates.

The University of Education Winneba on the other hand did not confirm any fake certificates but has not been able to verify 8,967 certificates submitted by public sector workers for employment.

The University of Ghana and the KNUST confirmed 16 and 0 fake certificates, as well as two and 46 unverified certificates respectively.

In all, 19,346 were submitted with only 7,284 confirmed. A whooping 12,001 are number of certificates unverified.

To ascertain the authenticity of the outstanding doubtful academic certificates, the Ghana Audit Service provided data to the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to liaise with the awarding institutions to confirm and submit a report for its further review within 3 months after the publication of this report.

The Ministry of Education recorded the highest number of 11,518 certificates unverified whilst 53 are fake.

It is followed by the Local Government Service and Ministry of Health with unverified certificates of 141 and 101 as well as fake certificates of three and one respectively.

The Interior and Finance Ministries recorded 56 and 26 unverified certificates, whilst the Judicial Service registered 18 unverified certificates.

The Auditor-General urged heads of the affected MDAs/MMDAs to conduct further investigation and institute disciplinary action against the 62 employees whose certificates were declared by the universities as fake.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

