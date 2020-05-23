A lot of ‘macho’ men are impotent – Military man asserts

A Ghanaian military man, Nana Adu Boafo, has opinionated that a lot of the men who hit the gym, specifically for bodybuilding, are impotent.

He explained this notion during an interview with Dr Cann on Showbiz Xtra, which airs on Happy FM, that because of the supplements some of them take in to build up their muscles, a lot of them have dead reproductive organs.

“The chemicals rather weaken them but for us the slim ones who only eat heavy foods like kokonte to supplement our exercising, our reproductive organs are strong,” he said.

The military man clarified that exercising, otherwise known as keeping fit, is different from bodybuilding, hence he is not insinuating that every man who steps foot in the gym is impotent, rather a large percentage of those who take in supplements.

“As for me, I have never taken in supplements because my mission is not to go for any bodybuilding competition,“ he further noted.

–HAPPYGHANA

