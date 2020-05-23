Edul-Fitr: Chairman Samba Wishes Muslims A Happy Celebration

The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Batiima Adam Samba, has in an Eid message called on Muslims in the Northern Region to let Love and Brotherhood with which they fasted during the Ramadan be a part of them at all times and do away with negativities.

Chairman Samba made this call when he donated 3,000 bags of rice to various Muslim youth groups in the Northern Region.

He thanked the Chiefs, Opinion, and Religious leaders for their contribution to the development of their various communities. He further urged them to propagate the message of peace as Ghana prepares towards the general elections come December 2020.

Chairman Samba used the platform to thank President Nana Addo for his good developmental projects and other good initiatives.

He, therefore, called on the electorates to give four more years for Nana Addo to continue with his good works for the betterment of the people of Ghana.

Chairman Samba further appealed to party youth to come out in their numbers to get registered when the EC starts the compilation of a new voter register.

The recipients of the rice expressed gratitude to Chairman Samba for his generosity.