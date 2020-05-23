COMOG End Of Ramadan Message To The Muslim Ummah

Muslims all over the world would on Sunday, 24th May 2020, celebrate the end of the 30 days of fasting and prayers of the month of Ramadan. His Eminence the National Chief Imam of Ghana would exclusively be leading the National Imams of Ahlulsunna Wal Jama’a, Shia Community, and Ahmadiyya at GBC Square on Sunday at 9.00am.

The historical significance of the month of Ramadan has epitomized the spirits of philanthropy and charity, forbearance and forgiveness, and of reticence, self-discipline, and self-moderation. Ramadan also teaches love and empathy for humanity, the poor and needy in particular and draws Muslims closer to Allah

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims endure hunger and thirst and abstain from eating, drinking and sexual relations with their spouses from dawn to sunset in the hope that it will serve as a way of learning patience, forgive one another, to break bad habits and lead to greater consciousness of Allah.

With the strict enforcement of social distancing directive and other protocols to limit the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, many of the activities of Eid-ul-Fitr, as is the case with congregational prayers and sharing of meals for the community, would be curtailed.

It is important to note that the directives on social distancing, restrictions on congregational prayers, gatherings, and other tighter measures that are being enforced by the government do not in any way diminish the essence of the Eid or reduce the reward of the prayers or the efficacy of supplications.

COMOG also wishes to take this opportunity to urge other religious faiths to join Muslims in this critical period to seek for divine mercies and interventions of Allah to halt the spread of the contagious virus and heal the afflicted.

Indeed, we are not in normal times and the virtues of Ramadan should instill a sense of unity of purpose, collective spiritual and moral endeavor, and renewed acts of faith, kindness and personal hygiene to cleanse COVID-19 from our communities.

For us, the challenges that the world faces go far and deeper than the inability to gather together for prayers or to break the fast due to the restrictions imposed by virtue of the COVID-19 scourge.

Similar to the hunger and thirst that are endured during Ramadan, the deprivations that accompany the COVID- 19 pandemics are also spiritual ordeals, which give opportunities for profound moral reflections and ever-increasing nearness to Allah.

COMOG calls on not just Muslims but all faiths to use this opportunity to strengthen our connection with our Maker contemplate on our lives, seek forgiveness for the past wrongs and never to return to such negative ways.

This is a season of forgiveness, personal reflection, and spiritual rejuvenation for Muslims. It is a blessed opportunity to rid ourselves of the negative addictions and harmful practices that have stalled our progress for the past years.

This way, we will achieve collective victory, fight the COVID-19 pandemic together through science and spirituality, instill discipline in our moral fibre and attain a communal sense of purpose that would spur our growth and development.

EID MUBARAK

…………Sgd…………

Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman

COMOG President