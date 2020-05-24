Obinim flaunts US$100 notes to celebrate ‘freedom’ -[PHOTOS]

Founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), Daniel Obinim has released photos of himself flaunting US$100 notes barely a day after he was released from police grips.

The photographs, available on the Bishop Obinim Ministries Facebook page capture the embattled pastor in a jubilant mood.

Clad in an all-white apparel with an agal to match, Bishop Obinim looked stunning. In one of the photographs, the popular preacher appeared to be dancing to songs being dished out by his bandsmen who were all clad in white.

Obinim was arrested on Tuesday, May 19. He was charged for offence of publication of false news and forging of documents contrary to Sections 208 and 159 of the criminal and other Offences Act, 1060 (Act 29) respectively.

He was granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Accra in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified. He, however, stayed in custody for failing to meet his bail conditions.

Obinim was released from police custody on Friday, May 22 after meeting the bail requirements.

Confirming the news to GhanaWeb, Ralph Poku-Adusei, lawyer of the popular pastor said private doctors were attending to his client.

“The hospital conditions were not good so he is currently with his private doctors trying to check his conditions so that he can be back to normal life. He has a peculiar heart condition that has been going on for some time so he has private doctors who have been making sure that he was well catered for, he was not receiving that treatment at the police hospital,” the lawyer said.

Before his release, family members who spoke to the media on Thursday, accused police personnel of trying to frustrate efforts to grant him bail.

According to them, though they had been at the police headquarters since morning and had provided the required documents as sureties, they were unsuccessful in executing the bail.

Source: ghanaweb.com

