John Mahama unveils his vision for a prosperous Ghana

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has revealed his vision for Ghana ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The former President of Ghana who doubles as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his vision for the country is to address issues that affect the people of Ghana.

Revealing his dream for Ghana in a Facebook post, Mahama said, “Addressing the issues that affect you. Building a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation, and provide sustainable jobs through industrialization for rapid development. That remains my vision for our country, Ghana, and for all Ghanaians”.

The Ex-President said his political party having the people of Ghana at heart is putting together what they call the people manifesto which will bring prosperity to the people of Ghana.

“We are currently in the process of putting together what will be a Peoples Manifesto, a Social Contract between the people of Ghana and our leader, John Dramani Mahama. Creating a bright future for Ghana and our people means delivering on our Social Contract and seeing the vision come to life.”

“National Democratic Congress (NDC) subscribes to a compassionate political philosophy that seeks to create opportunities for all to develop to their fullest potential. We believe that our pursuit of economic prosperity for all Ghanaians can best be achieved through appropriate regulation and strategic investments. The NDC is therefore committed to using the legal, fiscal and trade instruments at our disposal, in an inclusive effort, to safeguard the jobs of today and create sustainable jobs for the future,” information on his website said.

