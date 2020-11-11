See Pictures Of Most Beautiful Snakes In The World

There are more than 3000 known species of snakes in the world. Some snakes are poisonous, but most of them are still non-toxic. In our society, most people are afraid of snakes but not all snakes are so terrible. In this post, I will show you the most beautiful snakes in the world.

1. The Emerald Tree Boa

The Emerald Tree Boa lives in the tropical rain forests of South America, because the color of the body is very bright. When they are young, their color is red or orange, but it will turn green in the first year. But the jade tree python’s teeth are larger than other poisonous tongues. Although it looks beautiful, it is still daunting.

2. California Red-Edged Garter Snake

The most notable feature of the California Red-Edged Garter Snake is that it has 1 or 3 longitudinal yellow or red stripes on the body, and there are checkered spots between the stripes, which has become the most colored snake in North America. It looks very harmless.

3. Albino Burmese Python

This is a relatively common python that grows up to become a huge snake. This snake is very cautious when eating and has a very gentle personality. It is worth noting that when albino Burmese pythons are particularly hungry, feeding them can easily lead to disastrous things.

4. The Blue Long Coral Snake

The blue long coral snake belongs to the cobra category. Its venom gland has been extended to all parts of the body, and the toxicity is mostly neurotoxin. They are rarely seen during the day in Singapore, Thailand, etc. This snake is most active at night.

5. Leaf-nosed Snake

Leaf-nosed snake has adapted to arboreal life, mainly lizards for food, the most interesting feature is the long strange “angle” and raised “big nose”. In general, this is one of the most strangest species of snakes.

6. Corn snake

Corn snake is a North American species of rat snake that subdues its small prey by constriction. docile nature, reluctance to bite, moderate adult size, attractive pattern, and comparatively simple care make them commonly kept pet snakes. Some sources maintain that the corn snake is so-named because the distinctive, nearly-checkered pattern of the snake’s belly scales resembles the kernels of variegated corn.

