Coronavirus: 164 workers of AngloGold Ashanti South Africa test positive

28 mins ago
1 Min Read
AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine in South Africa has been temporarily closed after 164 workers tested positive for the coronavirus, the gold miner said in a statement on Sunday.

The mine, the deepest in the world, only re-opened in April after being shut under a nationwide lockdown, and had been operating at around 50 percent capacity. It accounted for around 7.4 percent of the company’s total gold production in 2019.

“As a precautionary step, and after discussions with the regulator, operations… have been temporarily halted on a voluntary basis, to complete contact tracing and to again deep clean and sanitize the workplace and key infrastructure,” the statement said.

