Dialogue on easing COVID-19 measures to be completed this week -Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he expects the roadmap consultation on easing COVID-19 restrictions to be concluded this week so he announces new flexible restrictive measures.

“I expect these consultations to conclude this week, so that I can announce to Ghanaians a clear roadmap for easing the restrictions. We have to find a way back, but in safety, for we cannot be under these restrictions forever”, he pointed out

Making a virtual presentation at the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the President of the Republic of Ghana said he was very hopeful that by next year, Muslims in the country will congregate as they have done over the years, and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr fully and without any restrictions.

“We will go back, in joy, to Black Star Square. But, until then, it is vital that we continue to maintain the measures of enhanced hygiene and social distancing protocols to contain the spread of the virus, as they are the surest way to a quick return to a life of normalcy”, he added.

He also challenged Muslims to take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme to take their children to school.

“If the first commandment to the Prophet, from Allah, was to “Read”, then Islam is meant to be a religion of knowledge. I, thus, continue to admonish you to take your children to school.

“Let us take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme and the educational interventions that the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development is making in Zongo communities, to educate our children, both male and female, and ensure that, within this generation, we can eradicate poverty, illiteracy and disease from our country”, he emphasised.

The President said Ghana continues to be the envy of the world, because of the religious harmony that she fosters among adherents of different faiths, urging all and sundry to continue to promote religious harmony and peaceful co-existence since it is the essence of Islam, which means peace and submission to the will of Allah.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

