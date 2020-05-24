Ghana’s coronavirus cases lowest in World -Akufo-Addo boasts of achievements

The rate of coronavirus deaths in Ghana amongst confirmed cases is one per one million, that is 0.0001%, and one of the lowest in Africa and the world.

At the same time, the positivity rate, that is the ratio of confirmed cases to the total number of tests conducted, is 3.43%, which again, is one of the lowest in Africa and in the world.

In a virtual presentation to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, President Akufo-Addo said virtually all the 32 corona-related deaths, that have so far been recorded, were of persons that doctors call comorbidity, that is with other underlying causes and diseases.

Most of them died within 24 hours of admission to hospital, he said, adding “May their souls rest in peace”.

“It appears that, by the grace of God, Ghanaians are not dying of this virus in the numbers that were originally anticipated and feared”, he emphasized.

Continuing, the President said the number of severe virus cases that have been hospitalized has been persistently low since the outbreak.

“The fear that our hospitals would be overburdened, and, indeed, overwhelmed has, so far, again by the grace of God, not materialized. As we speak, there are 16 severe cases in six hospitals across the country, none of them on a ventilator. We pray for their speedy recovery”, the President pointed out.

He explained that Ghana now has a more robust mechanism for enforcing its central strategy of defeating the virus – the application of the 3Ts, tracing, testing, and treating, adding, the tracing teams are more experienced and more efficient.

According to him, the testing capabilities are no longer concentrated in Accra and Kumasi, but spread more evenly across the country in Ho, Tamale, Navrongo, Takoradi and Cape Coast as treating capacity has been considerably enhanced with isolation facilities better distributed across the nation.

These developments, and continuing strong adherence to the social distancing and hygiene protocols, including wearing masks and strengthening our immune systems by eating local foods, the President said will enable the nation to face the future with greater confidence, as she battles to defeat the virus, and pray for the healthcare workers.

He concluded that “it is appropriate that we should end this unique Ramadan with this declaration of confidence in the future, because, as I have said, this too shall pass! For the Battle is the Lord’s!!”

Ghana has so far recorded 6,683 coronavirus cases from 194,763 tests conducted. 1,998 persons have so far recovered.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

