Strong strains of cannabis ‘could prevent and treat COVID-19’- Scientist Reveals

Scientists claim to have made a huge breakthrough in the search for a coronavirus treatment – in the form of cannabis.

Scientists from the University of Lethbridge claim to have found strong strains of cannabis that could help prevent and then treat COVID-19.

They say that the strains appear to affect the ACE2 pathways that the virus uses as a gateway to the body.

Speaking to CTV News, Olga Kovalchuk, one of the researchers, said: “We were totally stunned at first, and then we were really happy.”

Cannabis can reduce the virus’ entry points to the body by up to 70%, according to the researchers.

Igor Kovalchuk told the Calgary Herald : “Therefore, you have more chance to fight it.

“Our work could have a huge influence – there aren’t many drugs that have the potential of reducing infection by 70 to 80 percent.”

The researchers acknowledge that more research is needed, but say that cannabis could be used to develop preventative treatments ‘in the form of mouthwash and throat gargle products.’

