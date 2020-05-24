Video of how a pastor prophesied the death of ‘Apraku My Daughter’ surfaces -[WATCH]

Few days after the demise of Pastor Emmanuel Apraku, a video clip which captures a prophecy about his departure has emerged.

It is unclear who the prophet is, the time the prophecy was made and the church auditorium where the revelations were made.

During the church service, the prophet, clad in suit, invited Pastor Apraku to the sanctuary. As Apraku approached the prophet and stood to attention, the prophet told him he has had a revelation that he [Apraku] will be a drunkard.

‘Apraku My Daughter’ as he was affectionately known was in the footage told that God had given him a second chance unlike his colleagues who had passed on.

“You’re here like a man but alcohol will destroy your life. You’ll be a drunkard to the extent that it will affect your intestines, kidney and liver,” the prophet said in the local dialect Twi.

“God gave you the first chance; friends perpetrated your downfall. God is giving you another chance. Be careful of friends.”

He further mentioned to Apraku that the spirit of death was hovering around him and stressed on the need for him to be vigilant to avoid a fall.

“The spirit of death is standing very close to you. Do you know why all the pastors who were following you have died but you’re still alive? God says I should tell you, he is giving you a second chance,” he proclaimed.

Apraku My Daughter who had been flanked by some junior pastors corroborated the prophecy. According to him, two other pastors had told him about God’s decision to grant him a second chance.

He said: “It is true. A friend of mine in America told me this three days ago during a phone conversation. Another one in Lagos has told me same.”

Apraku departed to eternity on Wednesday, May 20. According to a source close to the family, he was found dead in his room.

The caretaker and some neighbours were said to have broken into the room after they noticed he had not stepped out, neither had he responded to their resounding calls. After gaining access, they found his lifeless body in the room.

Before his demise, social media had been awash with reactions after a video of him in a bad state went viral. The video clip in question captured some women insulting and ridiculing the once-popular preacher amidst threats to publish the video and disgrace him.

“Apraku My Daughter, is that your end? See how drunk you are… God says if you refuse to be righteous, he will punish you like he did to Nebuchadnezzar,” the lady whose face was not shown in the video was heard taunting.

It is unclear what caused Apraku’s death.

Source: ghanaweb.com

