Ghana records nearly 2,000 recoveries from coronavirus

Ghana has recorded 1,998 recoveries out of the total number of 6,683 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 32 deaths.

The Savannah Region, which was among the three regions (Ahafo and Bono East) with no confirmed case, has recorded its first single case.

The Greater Accra Region has 4,798, Ashanti has 1,049, Central has 299, Western has 210, Eastern has 106, and Western North has 61.

The Volta Region has a record of 47 cases, Northern has 36, Oti has 26, Upper East has 26, Upper West has 21, North East has two, and Bono has one.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 16 patients out of the unrecovered are in a severe state but not on a ventilator.

It noted that the 32nd death is a 66-year old female who was hypertensive. She died a day after admission with respiratory symptoms.

The Service, therefore, encourages the public to continue to adhere strictly to the safety measures set to prevent the spread and contraction of the virus, by staying home, observe social distancing, avoiding handshaking, and washing hands often with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds.

Others are covering of mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with tissue and disposing of into a closed bin, wearing a mask particularly when one needs to leave home, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects or surfaces such as remote controls and doorknobs, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

“Stay home if you are sick. Call your doctor if you develop fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. If you develop fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, call any of the following toll-free numbers: 112, 0509497700 & 0558439868,” the Service advised.

Source: GNA

