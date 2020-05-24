Akatsi South MP Supports Muslim Communities With Cash

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South constituency, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor has donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the Muslim communities in his constituency, during his tour of two major Mosques (Akatsi and Wute).

￼Presenting the Cash Mr. Ahiafor emphasized that, though the fasting period could still be successful without his donations or a donation from the great NDC, they are of a firm belief that there are some people who could not genuinely afford the food items needed for their celebration, so the need for the donation but unfortunately, Coronavirus has changed his ways of dealing with them and that called for the cash instead of food items.

He also seized the opportunity to admonish them to exhibit the true nature of Islam in order to live harmoniously with each other.Mr. Ahiafor again stressed that, adherence to the WHO and GHS rules and regulations to curb the COVID-19 must be key in the constituency. He was accompanied by the Constituency Treasurer, Mr. Solomon Adoteivi,

Deputy Secretary, Hon. John Amekuedi, The Constituency Organizer, Hon.Sulleyman Seidu and, Mr. Johnson Samlafo, an activist and others.

This season will go down to history. Base on this, He Hon. Bernard Ahiafor and the NDC have decided to aid the two Muslim communities ( Akatsi and Wute) with Ghc5000 and Ghc2000 respectively towards an edifice that will serve as a remembrance of this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The Akatsi Muslim community and the Wute Community have decided to use this fund to acquire Muslim Cemetery and Arabic Schools respectively.

The Leadership of the Muslim community received this news as a surprise and they were more than grateful to the MP and his delegation.