VIDEO: Wontumi chases out Blay as he pushes for Sir John as NPP National Chairman for 2022

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako known widely as Chairman Wontumi appears to be in a haste to see the back of current National Chairman of the party Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay.

According to the man who prides himself as the Governor of the Ashanti Region, he is all out to campaign for former General Secretary of the NPP Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie affectionately called Sir John as the next National Chairman.

He revealed on Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he received the blessings of Mr Freddie Blay as the next national chairman but would prefer that Sir John takes up that task

“National chairman has given me his blessings, Fredy Blay has blessed me to be the national chairman one day because of my hard work, my humbleness and the love I have for the party but it is not time yet.

No one in Ashati Region has ever become a national chairman, Hon. Mac Manu is an Ashanti but he was in the western region. I’m praying Sir John to be the Ashanti regional chairman coming 2022″ He revealed.

On why he insists Sir John becomes the next National Chairman and if it was the right time to make such pronouncements taking into account the current struggles by the country to contain the escalating COVID-19, he said “Sir John is my boss when he was the general secretary I was the constituency chairman and one could tell Sir John was a die-hard Akufo-Addo and because of my wildness and riches he said you should be close to Akufo-Addo, so, me becoming the Regional chairman all thanks to Sir John, therefore, for now, I can’t compete with my boss”

Source:MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY