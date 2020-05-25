Government to create jobs, foreign exchange from “wee” cultivation – NPP MP

The legalization of cannabis known in the local parlance as “wee” in will earn the country billions of cedis as well as create employment according to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) of for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie.

“We saw as a country that per a tree, ten grammes of Cannabis will earn us more than ten dollars to both farmers and the government, therefore, it was necessary to legalize and cultivate marijuana in the country”, he revealed on Opemsuo FM’s morning show dubbed “Nkwantanan” monitored by MyNewsGh.com

According to the member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, the benefits of marijuana to the Ghanainan government is higher comparing it to other cash crops such as Cocoa.

“One plant of Cannabis tree gives millions of dollars compared to Cocoa and other cash crops and for me as a medical doctor, I will support the legalization any day anytime”, the lawmaker told host George Opoku Mensah ruling out contrary opinions.

Ghana has legalized the use of cannabis for health and industrial purposes as it joins other African countries hoping to derive economic and health benefits from the substance.

Parliament passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019 some months ago

The law now makes the country’s Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) a Commission with enhanced powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY