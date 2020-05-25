Kofi Adomah finally confirms move to Angel FM as Head of News

MyNewsGh.com days ago reported from incontrovertible sources that Broadcast Journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani was headed for Angel FM in Accra, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) as the station’s Head of News.

According to our report, the CEO of Kofi TV will be starting his new Journey on the radio in June, 2020.

In a post on Facebook, the former Multimedia employee has confirmed the news and is asking God for his help and support as he takes on his new challenge.

According to our sources at Angel Broadcasting Network, he is expected to transform the news department at Angel FM, Accra and put together a formidable team to cover Ghana’s election 2020.

He said “On the 1st Of December 2018, I said bye bye to Multimedia. This decision was not an easy one. I took a bold step that I don’t regret at all and that was to concentrate on building KOFITV. I am about to take another bold step soon. Hard decisions are there for man. The hardest decisions in life are not between good and bad or right and wrong, but between two goods or two rights. HELP ME GOD FOR I AM CONFUSED”.

ABN currently comprises of Angel Fm and Pure FM in Kumasi, Angel Fm in Accra, Angel Fm in Sunyani , Cheers Fm Sunyani , OFm in Obuasi ,Angel fm in Takoradi , Cheers Fm in Takoradi, Darling Fm Cape Coast , KFm in Techiman ,angel fm bolga, Angel Fm in Tamale and Taste Fm in Koforidua.

There are plans in the offing to operationalize Holy Fm in Kumasi, Trinity Fm in Takoradi , Grace Fm in Sunyani, Angel Fm in Ho and Cheers Fm in Drobo.

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN Ghana) is owned by Millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng and has over 19 radio stations and 1 television across Ghana as its subsidiaries.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is also the owner of a conglomerate of businesses including Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel herbal products, Angel Transport and trading and many others.

