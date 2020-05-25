NABCO Trainees Association petitions Akufo-Addo

NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) has petitioned President Akufo-Addo proposing the consideration of its members for permanent employment.

According to a press statement on May 19, 2020, President of the Association explained that “0having matched on with our engagement through to this juncture of the three – year journey on contract terms, the expiration date is not distant from now.”

President Akufo-Addo in May 2018, launched the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to employ young men and women to assist in the public sector service delivery needs of Ghana.

During the launch, the President stated that the initiative was geared towards enhancing “the dignity and self-esteem of our graduates, and will also present them with the added benefit of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of some essential public services.”

With the programme by some beneficiaries nearing completion, NABTAG invited the president to intervene to ensure that employment is secured for the over 100,000 personnel to be roped into the work force.

Read full statement

STRATEGIC ALLIANCE IN PETITIONING THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA FOR PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT ON BEHALF OF NABCO TRAINEES

NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) seeks to employ your respective media channels (i.e. Radio, TV, and virtual platforms) to assist in registering its petition to the president of the Republic of Ghana for permanent employment on behalf of NABCO trainees.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which was launched in 2018 by the current government to help reduce the growing rate of unemployment amongst the youth in Ghana is undoubtedly a brilliant step in the right direction. The depth of significance cannot be overemphasized.

Having matched on with our engagement through to this juncture of the three – year journey on contract terms, the expiration date is not distant from now. It is impressive to report that over 10,000 trainees have found their exit pathways and transitioned into their respective sustainable livelihoods. These products of NABCO can attest to the marvelous medium to their exit pathways being found through NABCO.

However, we still have a chunk of the total (100,000) yet to find their exit pathways. It would be disheartening for these huge numbers to go back home after the period extinguishes. It is in this light that NABTAG is forming this alliance with your respective media channels to help the association petition the president for permanent employment.

If this petition could be materialized, trainees will be more than happy to render their applauds in honor of His Excellency the president of the Republic of Ghana.

We look forward to seeing this alliance yield the expected result.

Signed:

Dennis Opoku Katakyie, National President (NABTAG)

+233 (0) 208 058 076

Akwasi Botchway, Communication Team Lead (NABTAG)

+233 (0) 200 944 194

CC:

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NABCO

NABCO BENEFICIARIES

-MYJOYONLINE

SHARE THIS STORY