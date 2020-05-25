Gossip News

Newspaper Headlines of Today; Monday, May 25, 2020

Newspaper Headlines
Give us violent-free elections – Chief Imam urges EC

Discussions to ease restrictions end this week – President

Industrial and Commercial Workers Union is 60 today

Daily Guide

Obinim parries post-bail party claims

Nana to remove restrictions

Savannah records 1st Covid-19 case, tally hits 6,683

funbooo

Ghanaian Times

Savannah records first coronavirus case as national count rises to 6,683

President praises Muslims for adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during Ramadam

Health Minister elected to serve on WHO executive board

