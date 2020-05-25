Newspaper Headlines of Today; Monday, May 25, 2020

Give us violent-free elections – Chief Imam urges EC
Discussions to ease restrictions end this week – President
Industrial and Commercial Workers Union is 60 today
Daily Guide
Obinim parries post-bail party claims
Nana to remove restrictions
Minister okays Kumasi Mayor’s sanitation strategy
Savannah records 1st Covid-19 case, tally hits 6,683
Ghanaian Times
Coronavirus pandemic: Roadmap to ease restrictions in the restrictions in the offing – President
Savannah records first coronavirus case as national count rises to 6,683
President praises Muslims for adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during Ramadam
Health Minister elected to serve on WHO executive board
