Make It a point to marry an older man – Gifty Adorye advises

Empress Gifty Adorye has advised ladies to get married to men who are old er than them.

According to her, such men are the best to build a good life with because they openly tell you your flaws and correct you when you go wrong rather than inviting a third person into your marital issues.

She was speaking on Accra-based Power FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com in relation to her new home and lessons she took from her divorce to Prophet Prince Elisha Osei.

“Today, I have a man who I can confidently call my head of home. He’s more matured and knows how to deal with the flaws if a woman… Agyemang, you see it is always good to marry a man who is older than you. Such a person knows how to point out your flaws to you and not to a third party,” she said.

She said currently, she keeps issues regarding her marriage to the four corners of her home and also will not make her fame become detrimental to her family’s growth.

“My family and kids are my focus now,” she said.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

