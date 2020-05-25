They’re all fabricated stories – Discharged patient says coronavirus is a scam

One of the recently discharged patients of the COVID-19 in Delta state, on Monday, May 18, alleged that the ailment is a scam in Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

The patient, a female aged 36, was reported positive of the virus on Friday, April 17 despite her assertions that she is negative for the virus.

She said despite her protests, she was taken to the COVID-19 isolation/treatment centre in Warri where she was kept for 17 days until her discharge.

The patient, while speaking with journalists, insisted that she never received or saw her results indicating her status of the disease which she claimed is a scam.

It was an audio result that I got. They called me to tell me that I was positive but did not give me any results. Before I was taken there I already said the virus is not in this country. The markets are crowded; if it is here more people would have been affected. The banks are also crowded. It’s a scam in this nation.

I am a witness. I have been there. I may have stayed at the isolation centre, but I do not see myself as a COVID-19 patient. My friend, who was with me before I was admitted, is living his normal life. He is fine. His test was negative.

How about my family at home? When I was sick my mother was the one bathing me and even slept in the same room with me many times. She is almost 70 and still living her normal life. Imagine the close contact she had with me.

They did not plan the drama before they went on stage. They would have quarantined my family. The reports that the doctors that attended to me were all tested positive for COVID-19 are all fabricated stories.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has condemned the federal government’s methods of handling issues of containment, treatments and finding cure to the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

SHARE THIS STORY