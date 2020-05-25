Assemblyman’s overspeeding vehicle runs over young apprentice, kills her on the spot

A seamstress’ apprentice in her early twenties was run over and killed on the spot by an over speeding vehicle at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb’s reporter, the deceased person who was called Deborah was crossing the road to her madam’s shop on the Aflao – Accra stretch close to the Akatsi South District Assembly premises when she was run over by the over speeding vehicle.

Occupants of the vehicle that run over the lady, according to reports, included an assemblyman of one of the electoral areas within the Akatsi South district and a friend with whom he was travelling in a private vehicle.

The deceased suffered a broken leg and arms with serious injuries to the head, a possible reason for her instant death on the road

The vehicle of the assemblyman was later towed to the police station.

The Akatsi district police command however says it is currently investigating the accident and the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Akatsi South District Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted.

The occupants in the vehicle sustained no injuries and according to the Police, they are assisting with investigations to unravel the cause of the accident that claimed the life of a young and promising Deborah.

