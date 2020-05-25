John Mahama will still become President if a new register is compiled – NDC’s Adams Yussif

NDC aspiring Member of Parliament in the Asante- Akyem North constituency, Alhaji Sulley Adams Yussif has said the NDC is resisting the Electoral Commission’s attempt to compile a new voter’s register because it will disenfranchise majority of Ghanaians.

According to him, the NDC will win the presidential election and regain majority seats in parliament whether or not the EC puts together a new register but that is not why they are against the move.

“Our resistance is not because we fear we will lose. It is evident John Mahama will win this election hands down whether or not the EC compiles its register because Ghanaians are fed up with this NPP government. ” – he said

The aspiring MP said if the EC is allowed to go ahead with the compilation of the new register, over 11 million Ghanaians will lose their rights to vote and that is not in the best interest of the country.

Alhaji Sulley Adams accused the EC of a plot to deliberately disenfranchise majority of Ghanaians in the 2020 elections because the reasons for which they are basing their decision to compile a new register is unjustified.

He said the new register is part of the EC’s plan to rig the elections to favor the NPP in the 2020 polls.

According to him, the EC’s decision to use the National Identification Card and Passport as a the only requirement to register citizens will only prevent many people from registering because existing data shows only five million Ghanaians out of the 30 million

have a passport or the NIA card.

“Looking at the requirement of the EC for citizens to register, we feel it is a way to disenfranchise over 11 million Ghanaians.”

He added that if the “ 11 million people decide to protest against the move by the EC, it will cause chaos in the country and that is one thing the NDC wants to prevent” hence their decision to speak against the EC’s move.

Alhaji Sulley Adams Yussif said this to Salt FM’s Opoku Ibrahim when he donated food items to Muslim Communities in the Asante-Akyem North constituency.

The MP aspirant said the NDC’s attempt to stop the process is in the best interest of the country and to ensure there is a free and fair election.

He called on well-meaning Ghanaians and Civil society groups to join the fight against the the EC’s move because it is selfish on their side.

Source: Nana Kwabena Agyare, Contributor

SHARE THIS STORY