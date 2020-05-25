Ladies Who Keep their Virginity Past their Youth Are Ugly – Bishop Dag Heward-Mills – [WATCH VIDEO]

The Founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has made a controversial statement that women who grow past youthful age with their virginity are ugly women.

The man of God made this statement while preaching to his congregation in a video sighted online by Browngh.com.

During the sermon, he said, “You ladies who are virgins it’s because you were not beautiful when you were at a certain age.”

The controversial statement spark an argument between the members with some started calling out. He said no should get angry or shout at him when he is ‘preaching the word of God’.

When questioned which part of the Bible that assumption came from, the man of God failed to provide evidence.

Watch Video below: