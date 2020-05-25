Pamela Odame Flaunts Her ‘Goodies’ In Latest Video Post -[WATCH]

Ghanaian actress and, socialite Pamela Odame has flaunted more than we ever bargained for in the latest video post on her official Instagram page.
Crazily-endowed Pamela posted a video of herself shaking her goodies to a ‘Tonga’ song performed by Blakk Rasta while sitting in her car.
Pamela captioned her post by mentioning Blacc Rasta with a fire emojis:
“@blakkrasta 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Netizens took over Pamela’s post as they react to the video:
@cindarella_blonde_kasawale: “🔥🔥🔥…”
@occupyghdotcom: “Madame goodies goodies ni3. S3 hor.”
@iam_destinygodfrey: “You will never make heaven for posting this kind thing on a Sunday morning…. Do you want people to commit sin.“
@milanjr30: “Someone is Carrying The whole of Africa 🌍 🔥”
@director_h20: “Beautiful, wen I come to Ghana we are gono hangout.”
Source: OccupyGh.com
Add Comment