Social Media Users Roast Shugatiti For Claiming She Charges $ 5,000 To Sleep With Men [Screenshots]

Ghanaian actress and nudist Shugatiti has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians after she revealed in a recent interview that she charges $5,000 from men who want to sleep with her.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, Shugatiti disclosed that some men call her just to gift her $1000 so she wouldn’t charge any man less than $5000 if they want to sleep with her.

“Some men can just call me and give me $1000 without sleeping with me so nudity has been an enabler and I’m sticking to that career direction.

I take $5,000 and above because men give me one thousand dollars for doing nothing so I won’t charge less if you want to sleep with me. I need to take good care of myself so my charges are very high.” Shugatiti disclosed.

Social media users have since taken to their various social media platforms to attack Shugatiti for making the aforementioned revelation.

See some of the reactions below:

“So per what you are saying, if 5 different men gives you that amount in a day, you will have sex with all of them in a day because the only thing you are after is money. What is cheaper than this!!!”

“These so-called celebrities can just wake up and cook up big lies, all to remain relevant. We are not that stupid, abeg!”

Shugatiti whose real name is Abena Serwaa Frimpong is a Ghanaian actress and Instagram model/nudist who was born on July 18, 1990.

Shugatiti shot to fame due to the adult/x-rated contents she shares on her various social media platforms.

The controversial actress has featured in a few movies such as Baby Mama, Think Smart, Fraud Game etc.

She claims to be an actress but she is well noted for her ‘Ashawobrity’ lifestyle.

SHARE THIS STORY