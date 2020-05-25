Ghana records 125 new Coronavirus cases in less than 48 hours, tally now 6,808

Ghana’s Health Service has announced some new 125 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the country, barely hours after some 66 recorded on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

This brings to total, 6,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, following Sunday’s 6,683.

The recoveries also have increased by 72, making it 2,070, from its previous 1,998.

The death toll remains at 32.

Greater Accra Region which has the highest records of cases so far, had 38 cases out of the 125 new cases. It was closely followed by the Ashanti Region with 13 new cases. Central Region has 7, and Western, 67 new cases.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,836

Ashanti Region – 1,062

Central Region – 306

Western Region – 277

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Source: ghanaweb.com

