Ghana Navy officers test positive for coronavirus

Some personnel of the Ghana Navy in the Western Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Flag Officer Commanding of the Western Naval Base, Commodore E.A Kwafo who confirmed the cases however declined to state the number of officers who have been infected.

“…I don’t want to go to numbers because you may test positive today, in two weeks’ time you might test negative and the one who has tested negative today tomorrow might test positive. So I don’t want to deal with numbers because it’s uncertain. …Because of our work we go to different ships to inspect, we provide security for the nation at sea we have to ensure the borders are closed. We go to see to make sure that people on board other vessels don’t harm the interest of the State and in so doing we expose ourselves. But that is our work and we’ll continue to do it,” Commodore E.A Kwafo told Joy FM

According to him, the soldiers have been isolated and currently being treated.

Disinfection of vessels, offices, and roads at the Naval Base is currently being undertaken by Zoomlion Ltd.

A total of 125 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded pushing the country’s number of cases to 6,808 from 6,683, according to the latest update by Ghana Health Service.

The number of recoveries has also moved up to 2,070 from 1,998.

Meanwhile, the death toll remains 32.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 4,836

Ashanti Region – 1,062

Central Region – 306

Western Region – 277

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

Source: Kasapa FM

