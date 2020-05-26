I’ve dashed over 30 houses to my ‘side chicks’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he has given out more than thirty (30) houses to his girlfriends otherwise known as side chicks in Ghana.

He made this known when he appeared on the Hot Seat which airs on Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Kennedy disclosed this when he was addressing Daniel Obinim and his bragging lifestyle used to win over women under the guise of winning souls for Christ when in effect he is exploiting them

” The God you are using will bring you down and that will come through me. God will humble you and that will come through me. Your bragging and you are always bragging that you bought this and you bought that, you see your end? Obinim has just thirty houses but the number of houses I’ve given out to women are even more than thirty. And you Obinim claim you have money more than me?”. He asked.

The Assin Central MP said he is working very hard to ensure that he destroys Obinim for destroying people because he has money more than them and promised to seek for Justice for all persons who have fallen victim to Obinim’s antics.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

